Norman Powell has been playing for the Los Angeles Clippers as of late and during the offseason, he has been hitting the gym quite a bit. Unfortunately, the gym hasn't always been the most peaceful place for him. Just recently, Powell was on Instagram live where he made his followers aware of an ongoing situation at Sin City gym.

As Powell explains, a woman came into the gym in frantic fashion, telling everyone that she had been in a fight. Eventually, she came back and started to get downright racist with Powell and other gymgoers, telling them that they were not American and that they should all go back where they came from.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"She came here the first time and was saying she got in a fight," Powell explained. "We told her to leave out the back. She left, she was gone for about 15, 20 minutes, came back, staying in the gym calling us un-American, saying we need to go back, calling us p***y, a whole bunch of s**t." Later, Powell spoke to police about what went down, saying "We was trying to get her to leave and then she was trying to take her pants off and take a s**t or piss on the floor. And that's when we pulled her out like, we can't have that."

As TMZ reported, the woman was eventually arrested and taken away. Powell was very shocked by the entire ordeal, although it's good that things were deescalated before they got any worse. Despite all of this, the woman continued to be a nuisance as she mocked Powell and others by saying "I can't breathe" as she was arrested.

