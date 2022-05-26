This platform is a dominating force in Hip Hop and beyond as Drink Champs has become the coveted space for artists to share their truths. Noreaga and DJ EFN have been sitting down with our favorites for years, often eliciting information that other outlets haven't been able to receive. Their experiences and relationships in the industry have certainly helped Nore and EFN along the way, and their interviews are streamed by the millions as fans anticipate their releases.

With a growing reputation in the talk show game—even if their platform may be unconventional—Noreaga took to Twitter to question why artists and entertainers, especially those with backgrounds in Hip Hop, opt to make appearances on mainstream media platforms outside of the culture.

"I have been the best to this culture I have always put hiphop first," he wrote. "And I see u guys go to Ellen and David letterman’s and Zane lows and treat them wit more respect then the culture but u say u want black excellence." Nore wasn't finished. "Imma be honest even going to Oprah or gal is trash at this point !!! We control our in culture why go outside of it!!!"

He didn't detail what prompted this mini-rant, but social media users were quick to start trouble by suggesting that it was Cardi B's recent appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Others believe the message was for Jay-Z. However, that has not been substantiated.

"David letterman is my favorite but man why go there or Ellen before million dollars worth of game or joe or the champs or even twitter sh*t!!!" Do you believe that Hip Hop artists should visit outlets centered on Rap culture before moving onto the mainstream?

Check out Nore's tweets and a few reactions below.