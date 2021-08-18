By now, we should be used to seeing rappers take their turns with reality television. Shows like Love & Hip Hop, Growing Up Hip Hop, Sisterhood of Hip Hop, Ice Loves Coco, Marrying the Game, Flavor of Love, and other similar series highlight the personal lives of rappers, but it came as a surprise to fans to see Noreaga take his turn.

The Drink Champs host has been involved in the industry in one way or another for decades, and now he's inching his way into the reality television arena. Months ago, I t was announced that he and his wife would be showing face on Marriage Boot Camp, and recently, we reported that they would also make appearances on the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Miami.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

N.O.R.E. addressed his reality television career while vacationing in Turks and Caicos. "People hit me like, 'You, you did 'Love & Hip Hop' and 'Marriage Boot Camp?' Yes. That's why I'm in Turks," he said with a smile. "Because we are nice! We are nice! Queens." It looked and sounded as if he had one or several drinks and was enjoying himself to the fullest.

"The price went up!" Check out Noreaga getting a little loose off the Goose below.