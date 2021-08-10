Reality television fans are in the thick of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta drama, but the franchise will soon kick off the new season of their Miami edition. There have been headlines regarding ATL's season involving the likes of Erica Mena and her estranged husband Safaree Samuels, as well as Yung Baby Tate and Guapdad 4000 trading verbal shots on social media. A new teaser trailer for the Miami franchise shows returning cast members Trina, Trick Daddy, Sukihana, and Amara La Negra, but there are two surprising newcomers that are adding their flavor to the lineup.

It looks as if fans will see Noreaga and Ace Hood share their personal lives, as the Drink Champs host and "Bugatti" rapper allow VH1 producers into their homes.



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

Ace will be joined by his wife Shelah Marie while N.O.R.E. and his wife Neri will show face in addition to Florence El Luche, a Haitian artist who has been dubbed "Queen of Kompa Music." Noreaga puts Drink Champs front and center, Amara weighs whether or not to continue pursuing her music career, Sukihana wants more children, and Trina declares that she's "coming for the number one spot."

The new season of Love & Hip Hop Miami premieres on Monday, August 23 at 9:00 p.m., so check out the trailer and let us know what you think about the latest additions to the cast.