Kanye West and Drink Champs were a match made in heaven.

In a two-part interview lasting nearly four hours, Ye touched on everything fans had wondered about for the better part of two decades. From his days working with Jay-Z and Damon Dash as the newest member of the Roc-A-Fella family, to his current label situation and ongoing feud with Drake, he spared no words, and left no stone unturned.

And while some of the statements he made, including his proclamation that signing Big Sean to G.O.O.D. Music was the worst thing he ever did, rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, Drink Champs co-host N.O.R.E. seems to believe he achieved something nobody else could — he made people love Kanye again.

"I’ve done something that no record label no women no culture can do," he tweeted. "I got people to love Kanye again @kanyewest!!! Real talk !!!"

While many hip-hop fans have celebrated Ye's transparency and willingness to talk about anything and everything, N.O.R.E.'s claim is up for debate. Along with the shot at Big Sean, Ye took aim at Just Blaze and Talib Kweli, two artists that helped push a young Kanye West to great heights, and assured the world that he's still wearing his red hat — in other words, he's still rocking with Donald Trump, and it's been well-documented that his support for Trump is what made a lot of people fall out of love with him.

While it was reported that his initial appearance on Drink Champs was on pace to be the biggest hip-hop interview of all time, it's unclear if anything he said really brought anybody back around on Kanye. But it is clear that people are still watching every move he makes, and in the internet era, that's all that really matters.

Check out parts 1 & 2 of Ye's interview on Drink Champs below and let us know what you think about N.O.R.E.'s tweet in the comments.