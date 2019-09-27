If you missed it, N.O.R.E. invited Troy Ave to Drink Champs earlier this week, for a very rare conversation. For the first time ever, Troy went into details on the infamous night at Irving Plaza with Taxstone in which his bodyguard was fatally shot.

Well it turns out affiliates of Taxstone took offense to the interview, as Cardi B’s best friend & podcaster Star Brim clapped back at NORE with some words of her own, telling him to “suck my dick.”

“You go against Taxstone, you can ‘suck my d***, F*** you Noreaga!” she said.

Of course it was only a matter of time before Noreaga caught wind of the comments, and he went off in his own response. “Fuck you. Im out here dolo nigga. You fake gang niggas stupid. Im in LA right now, pull up! Pull up! Im ready, Im on it” he angrily continued.

Later, while he was jogging, N.O.R.E brought up the fact that Star Brim and Taxstone’s podcast interview over the phone caused him to get in trouble in jail with the authorities. “Didn’t you get him the box for that phone call? Didn’t you ask him about his sex life in jail? You not funny,” he added.

Check out N.O.R.E’s fiery response (below).