N.O.R.E Guns For A Spot In The Top 50 On "Energy"

N.O.R.E hasn't necessarily been putting a ton of his energy towards music these days. With the Drink Champs podcast really making waves these days, he's been focusing more on being an on-air personality and hip-hop journalist than he is on his rap career. Every one and a while, he comes through with some new vibes for his day one fans. Today, he unleashed his new single, "Energy" which serves up some nostalgic vibes. Throughout the track, N.O.R.E sheds a reminder of his impact on the game before Drink Champs. While he does reminisce on his younger days when he was admittedly a bit more reckless, he delivers some grown-man raps as he brings back some of that old head "energy."

Peep N.O.R.E.'s new track "Energy" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Nicki went to jail, we laughed and respected that

Queens get the money, that's first, never neglected that

Fat Joe squashed it with Jay, see, I connected that

Both sides have respect for the God, and I accepted that

These bars gonna hit 'em like a mickey

This freestyle to re-think you're top 50