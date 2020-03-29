NORE's Drink Champs might be one of the most important podcasts in hip-hop right now. The rapper/journalist has used his platforms to get his guests comfortable to discuss topics they may otherwise not speak about. That being said, there are times where things do get intense such as his recent interview with Lamar Odom. It got to the point where Odom was a little too inebriated and expressed how he felt disrespected by NORE and the Drink Champs team.

"I feel disrespected man," Odom said. "I don't want to make it a beef but put your shoes on my feet. Like I fuck with you. This whole angle on this interview went like crazy." It surely made for an awkward moment on the show, one where they nearly came to blows.

NORE recently spoke to Page Six about the incident and explained that it was rooted in a question that he posed about Odom's championship ring without knowing the basketball star lost all of them.

“I kept bringing up the fact that he has a ring, but I did not know that he actually lost his rings,” he said. "So in retrospect he might’ve thought I was joking or making fun of him. So, he basically lost his rings, which he thought was public knowledge, but I didn’t know. He thought that I was clowning him so he was upset with that. And I made it known that I wasn’t aware.”

