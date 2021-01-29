N.O.R.E, Conway The Machine, & Method Man Snap On "Outta Line"

Though the golden era may be over, the spirit has been successfully preserved by hip-hop veterans and newcomers alike. Today, N.O.R.E. has come through with a massive posse cut, reuniting "Lemon" collaborators Conway The Machine and Method Man on the hard-hitting "Outta Line." From the opening moments, Noreaga sets it off with some grimy bars, channeling that "Superthug" energy throughout his opening verse. "The lesser evil, good and bad like a paralegal," he spits, over an arpeggiated beat.

Second verse honors go to The Machine, who brings no shortage of formidable presence to the mix. "Before rap, I sold a lot of crack to see my dollar signs," he reflects. "So I was fine before I signed my name on the dotted line / I done climbed to the top in very short amount of time." After hinting that God Don't Make Mistakes will be his final album on Shady Records, Tical slides through to close things out with some Wu-Tang flair. "I don't hate on these rappers, I hate the way they rhyme," he raps. "I'm pissed in the palace, been bad boy since 89' / Coach your shooter, the Chuck Daly, I trust rarely / might trust a friend, even then, YNW Melly."

Check out the bar-heavy drop right here, and sound off -- who killed it hardest?

