N.O.R.E Connects With DJ Khaled & Dream Doll For "Goin Up"

Mitch Findlay
January 29, 2021 10:48
Goin Up
N.O.R.E. Feat. DreamDoll & DJ Khaled

N.O.R.E drops off a new collaboration with Dream Doll and DJ Khaled, the hard-hitting anthem "Goin Up."


N.O.R.E has been getting busy of late, having officially come through to deliver a two-pack this morning; alongside the absolutely bar-heavy Method Man and Conway posse cut "Outta Line," the legendary rapper delivered balance with the DJ Khaled and DreamDoll-assisted "Goin Up." Fueled by some passionate ad-libs from the Floridian mogul, N.O.R.E takes to the bass-driven banger with an explosive flow. "Paparazzi want to catch me with my zipper down," he laments. "And every girl is dancing like a stripper now."

"Nowadays life is about a caption, you only say 'fuck me' cause you want a reaction," spits N.O.R.E, taking issue with the ubiquity of social media. "You can't catch me, God, cause I roll so hard / no license, just my medical marijuana card." Stepping up for the second verse is DreamDoll, who matches N.O.R.E's intensity with a cocky verse. "New queen of N.Y, make sure the crown fit," she raps. "N.O.R.E. you know the vibes, tell em' suck my dick." Clearly, that's the type of energy they're on -- check out "Goin Up" for yourself now, and sound off in the comments if you're into this new batch of Noreaga tunes.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Nowadays life is about a caption,
You only say 'fuck me' cause you want a reaction
You can't catch me, God, cause I roll so hard
No license, just my medical marijuana card

N.O.R.E.
N.O.R.E. DreamDoll DJ Khaled
