It's been three weeks and Drake has been rightfully celebrating the success of his latest studio album, Certified Lover Boy. The album is currently spending its third week at the top of the Billboard 200 while his single, "Way 2 Sexy" ft. Future and Young Thug debuted the chart a week after the album's release.



David Becker/Getty Images

Drake's been spending his time linking up with the real Wolf Of Wall Street and eating dinner with DJ Khaled and Fat Joe while fans have hoped that some sort of in-depth interview would follow the release of CLB. Fortunately, it seems that it'll be coming soon on none other than Drink Champs. N.O.R.E. took to Instagram where he revealed that Drake would be sitting down for an interview this week. As he drunkenly attempted to recount the lyrics to "Girls Want Girls," he revealed that the episode will be filmed on Monday. "C'mon Drake, tomorrow -- Monday, Drake is on Drink Champs," he said.

One thing that will surely be discussed on the episode is Drake and DMX's short-lived feud. Days after DMX's passing, N.O.R.E. shared a photo of himself and Drake at Delilah's in L.A. and explained that he played a role in Drake and X squashing their issues. This was actually what helped Drake clear the sample for "What These Bitches Want" for Views record, "U Wit Me?"

"A lot of people don’t know but I squashed the beef between dmx and drake thru my boy 40 but we Will save that for drinkchamps," he captioned the April post. Hopefully, 40 ends up joining Drake for the upcoming episode of Drink Champs.

What do you hope N.O.R.E. asks Drake? Let us know in the comments.