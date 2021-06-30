More Verzuz debates are being had and this time, it's over on The Breakfast Club. He wasn't able to make it into the studio, but N.O.R.E. called in and discussed the possibility of him doing a Verzuz with Philly icon Beanie Sigel. We're fresh off of the Bow Wow and Soulja Boy matchup last weekend and preparing for the Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown pairing on Thursday (July 1), so it's clear that Verzuz is causing a shift in discussions regarding talent and hitmakers in the industry.

Noreaga praised Sigel but said, "I have never had a show with Beanie Sigel where I opened up, Beanie Sigel has always been my opener." The Breakfast Club hosts raised their eyebrows and Charlamagne Tha God even chimed in saying, "This is so disrespectful."



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

"Dame Dash and Memphis Bleek had the biggest argument in the world on a private plane coming from London because I washed Memphis Bleek on stage," he added. N.O.R.E. added that he's "playing around" and said he has "respect for Beanie."

"I don't want my competition to be a sucker!' said the rapper. The Drink Champs host also said as much as people love the OGs of the Hip Hop culture and talk fondly about Rap in the 1990s, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland haven't called about setting something up. "I'm good without the battle. If me and Beans don't battle, where does Beans go from there? That's what he needs to start thinking about... [People] haven't talked about Beans in years."

He reiterated that much of what he's saying is just jokes, but he mentioned that this should be a lesson in loyalty for the Philly rapper. "A lot of people still don't forgive Beans for dissing a god of Hip Hop, let's just be clear," said Noreaga. "He made five, six records dissing the god, he should have made five, six records apologizing."

