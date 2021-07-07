There are, generally speaking, two types of artist. Those who want nothing to do with their own music, and those that keep it on steady rotation. It would appear that Noreaga, legendary emcee and host of the Drink Champs podcast, falls into the latter camp. As it happens, N.O.R.E's favorite album of all time happens to be one of his own -- his 1998 self-titled debut solo project, which turns twenty-three today.

Boasting songs like the incredible posse cut "Banned From TV" with Nature, Cam'ron, Styles P, Jadakiss & Big Pun, as well as guest verses from Kool G Rap, Busta Rhymes, and Nas, the project went a long way in establishing Noreaga as a solo artist following his work alongside Capone. In addition, the project featured production from Swizz Beatz, The Neptunes, Dame Grease, and Trackmasters.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

"Happy birthday to my favorite album of all time," writes N.O.R.E, taking to Instagram to celebrate the milestone occasion. "I so proud of u N.O.R.E July .7 1998!!! When I became a movie not just a rapper!!! I became a walking movie !!!"

Considering how often N.O.R.E gives his fellow artists their flowers, it's important not to forget about his own substantial body of work. After all, he's blessed us with many classic tunes, and it would be wise to circle back to where it all began. At least, on the solo front; his incredibly raw and grimy work in CNN should also be prioritized by any aspiring hip-hop historian.

Happy birthday to Noreaga's N.O.R.E, a project that deserves far more appreciation than it currently receives. Show some love to the Drink Champs legend in the comments below.