Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, will seemingly be appearing on Drink Champs tonight. The news broke when N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN shared a video of "Donda Chant" playing as the podcast's logo rotated on Thursday morning.

"Tonight 10pm on @revolttv the yalla wit the yalla Yande," said N.O.R.E. on Instagram, seemingly confirming that Ye will be appearing on the podcast.



Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

The upcoming must-watch episode of the show comes following the return of Sunday Service this past weekend. After a lengthy hiatus due to the pandemic, Ye's chorus-led weekly service returned with additional appearances from Marilyn Manson, Roddy Ricch, and more.

The announcement also follows teasers from the Drink Champs team that Drake would be making an appearance on the show soon. Considering the fact that Ye and Drake aren't the closest friends, Ye's presence on the podcast may offset Drake's own appearance by a few weeks.

One of the best hip-hop podcasts, Drink Champs will be sure to get a good interview out of Ye. Make sure to tune in tonight to hear everything that the enigmatic recording artist says because you already know it'll be making headline news tomorrow morning.

Will you be watching at 10 PM tonight as Kanye West seemingly appears on Drink Champs?