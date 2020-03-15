N.O.R.E. released a preview for the upcoming episode of his highly-popularized podcast, Drink Champs, and it appears that the friction between him and his special guest Lamar Odom almost led to the two fighting on set. Since Lamar Odom's departure from the NBA in 2012, the 6'10 forward has struggled immensely with addiction and sobriety for the past several years. Fortunately, in recent memory, the two-time NBA Champion has been focused on returning to the professional hardwood and created a solid foundation with his fiancee, Sabrina Parr. Unfortunately, it looks like Lamar Odom's old demons were reawakened during a recent taping of Drink Champs.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In the thirty-second clip, Noreaga and Lamar Odom can be seen toasting before an intoxicated Odom says, "I feel disrespected," slightly slurring his words. In the next frame, a befuddled N.O.R.E. asks "how" while the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year urged the Lefrak rapper to end the conversation nonverbally. During the exchange, Odom's frustration grows which eventually leads to DJ EFN asking the production team to turn off all of the cameras. In the final frame, all three Drink Champs participants quickly rise to their feet before the clip comes to an end.

While this was most likely just a disagreement between two Queens brethren that needed to be handled off-camera, you can't help but wonder if things got physical between the parties involved. Somehow, with Odom's past struggles with addiction and sobriety, his cooperation on a show involving alcohol doesn't sit well with those who are avid supporters of the famed basketball player.

With Lamar Odom coping with the death of his brother, Kobe Bryant and still attempting to get his professional playing career off the ground, this might not have been the best public relations move for the former Los Angeles Laker.

As of right now, it is unclear whether or not the full episode of Drink Champs featuring Lamar Odom will be released in the near future but, check out the clip of N.O.R.E. and Lamar Odom's brief dispute in the video provided below.