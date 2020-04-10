mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

N.O.R.E. & J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League Share "Patio Furniture" EP Ft. Raekwon, Dave East

Erika Marie
April 10, 2020 01:14
Patio Furniture
N.O.R.E. & J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League

N.O.R.E. & J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League have delivered their "Patio Furniture" EP with a few noteworthy features.


Stepping from behind the Drink Champs mic and back into the studio, N.O.R.E. connected with J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League to share a five-track EP Patio Furniture. The quarantine offering may be bite-size at 19 minutes but it packs a punch. There's a generation of hip hop fans who are familiar with N.O.R.E. as a boozy talk show host, but Noreaga spits bars on Patio Furniture saying that he doesn't have a problem with proving that he's deserving of his legend status.

The EP hosts a handful of impressive features including looks from Raekwon, Dave East, Emanny, RL, and Garren Edwards. To celebrate the album's release, N.O.R.E. threw a Zoom record release party that was hosted by Fat Joe and DJ EFN. Kid Capri acted as the DJ as Noreaga and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League previewed the album for fans before its release. Stream Patio Furniture and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Up on the Late Night (OTW) ft. Garren Edwards)
2. Feeling Life a Legend
3. No One Needs To Know ft. RL
4. We Made It
5. My City (New York) ft. Raekwon, Dave East, & Emanny

