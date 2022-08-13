Virgil Abloh is no longer with us, though the late creative’s legacy lives on.

Most recently, fashion giant Nordstrom is doing their part to celebrate the father of two’s contributions by partnering with his estate for the latest edition of their New Concepts pop-up series.

John Phillips/Getty Images

The exciting collaboration was announced on Thursday (August 11), and will follow his standard approach of uniting several of his projects under a single unique banner. As Complex notes, shoppers will find contributions from Off-White as well as Church & State merchandise which was created in commemoration of the “Figures of Speech” exhibition, which Nordstrom sponsors.

In addition, the retailer has promised to provide support for the Fashion Scholarship Fund’s Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. “As part of this facet of the company’s support, select students will be given the chance to be involved with mentorship programs led by Nordstrom execs,” the outlet explains.

The pop-up will run though October via Nordstrom.com and across 15 physical retail locations.

Since his untimely passing, Abloh has received plenty of tributes from friends like Kanye West – who paid tribute to him during his verse on Cardi B’s ‘Hot Shit’, Kendrick Lamar – who performed during a Louis Vuitton show in June, giving a nod to Virg, and Kylie Jenner, who rocked an Off-White gown to this year’s Met Gala.

On top of that, Migos member Offset honoured the fallen multi-hyphenate with a heartfelt tattoo portrait to help remember his pal – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.

