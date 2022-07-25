Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated third horror film, Nope, debuted atop the box office, this week, pulling in $44 million. The figure is noticeably higher than his first film, Get Out, which opened with $33 million, but below his second film, Us, which earned $70.3 million.

The film cost $68 million to make, a significantly higher budget than Peele’s last two projects.



As for the cast, Peele reunited with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, as well as Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Speaking about the popularity of his films during a recent interview with Complex, he explained that his new film should appeal to an even broader audience.

“I think people like to watch people watch my movies. So I think after they have seen it, you like to go and feel that feeling of the audience’s reactions again and there’s also layers baked into it and people can feel that,” he explained. “I think sometimes people like to watch the movie intently and really try to treasure hunt and figure everything out. Sometimes you don’t want to think too hard, you want to walk into a movie, you want to be taken care of, you want to be taken to a different place, you want to be put back in your car, and I think Nope can do either one of those for you.”

