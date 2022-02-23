NoonieVsEverybody Tells More Of His Story On "Hood Chronicles"

Cleveland-based rapper NoonieVsEverybody only has two songs out but it's very clear for anybody that's listened to them that the LVRN affiliate has a bright future ahead of himself. At only 18-years-old, Noonie has been opening eyes with his authentic storytelling style, unveiling layers of his personal life and opening up to thousands across the nation with his vulnerable lyrics.

Following the release of "LOYALTY" a few weeks ago, NoonieVsEverybody has returned with another new single, "HOOD CHRONICLES." The track spans just over 3-minutes long, diving deeper into his journey as fans continue to jump on the bandwagon. Releasing this one last week on 2/16, Noonie gave a nod to his hometown of Cleveland's area code, 216.





"I come from the hood where u gotta strive for yo self and the ones you love," he said about the new single. "Everything happens in the hood. You get into the most sh*t there but you gotta love yo roots and the HOOD CHRONICLES."

Stay tuned for Noonie's debut mixtape, STRICTLY 4 THE VOICELESS, coming this year. What do you think of Noonie's new record? Let us know in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't ever feel the need you gotta lie to me

Excuse me if I never made you proud of me

I swear everybody doubted me

Hood baby, I came out of poverty