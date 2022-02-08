NoonieVsEverybody Makes Debut With First Single "Loyalty"

NoonieVsEverbody made his introduction to the masses through his appearance on last year's LVRN Cypher with 6LACK, Westside Boogie, and others. At the time, the 17-year-old Cleveland-based rapper wasn't well-known among the hip-hop community. Love Renaissance is known for strong artist development though and it looks like it's time to officially roll out Noonie's first single, "Loyalty."

Singing straight from the heart, Noonie's debut single deals largely with the hardship that the teenager has needed to overcome in his young life, including the incarceration of his father, the dangers of urban Cleveland, and his perpetual suspensions from school.





"LOYALTY is THE principle. It’s the foundation to my life foreal," says Noonie about the new song, which dropped last week. "Without LOYALTY, I wouldn’t have all that I got. It’s only right that this sets off my story. #1. And if you don’t got it stay away as far as possible."

Have a listen to NoonieVsEverybody's debut single below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a strong mentality because I came up from nothin'

Was sittin' in that shelter cryin' 'cause I knew I was somethin'

But I just couldn't find nothin'

Until I picked that pen up, hungry stomach was grumblin'