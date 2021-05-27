Noname, Chance The Rapper, & J. Cole's "Warm Enough" Remains A Gem From Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's 2015 Album "Surf"

Long before J. Cole released "Snow On The Bluff" and prompted a short-lived beef with Noname during the Black Lives Matter protests of summer 2020, both artists, alongside Chance the Rapper, were collaborating on Donnie Trumpet and The Social Experiment's game-changing 2015 album Surf. Released for free on iTunes on May 28, 2015, the ensemble album featured some of the craziest collaborations of 2015, and six years later, Noname, Chance the Rapper, and J. Cole's "Warm Enough" remains a highlight.

One of the more poetic and heartfelt efforts on Surf, "Warm Enough" finds the three talented lyricists exploring the theme of deep, warm love shielded behind a rough exterior. Noname handles the chorus and ties the song together with a whispery chorus, and the gorgeous and varied production offers each of the artists a unique and fitting soundscape that really accentuates each of their efforts.

In honor of the six-year anniversary of Donnie Trumpet and The Social Experiment's free album Surf, listen to Noname, Chance the Rapper, and J. Cole's "Warm Enough" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Our city is bleeding for crimson

I don't protest, I just dance in my shadows

Hallow be thy empty

When my name don't sing, shallow waters

Under bridges don't forget 'bout me

Who are you to love me and not call me by my name?

I'm sunny, I'm sunny, just like you