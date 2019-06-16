A few days ago, Noname informed her fanbase of an unspecified illness that would force to abandon all her tour dates in the months of June and July. Factored into the equation are 8 concerts (in total) that were set to begin as of June 15 in Berkeley, California, and ending in Detroit on July 28th. As of this moment, two August tour dates remain untouched, as per her official website.

“Due to continued health issues, I’m cancelling the [sic] my shows from June to July,” Noname Tweeted on Thursday. “I was really looking forward to seeing your beautiful faces, but I promise I’ll be back soon to make it up to you guys! Tried to push through it but things have gotten pretty severe. With lots of rest, medicine, and veggies I should be right back to normal! Hopefully in a few weeks time I’ll be back to my rapping and petty self lol."

By all accounts, the good humor Noname displays in the post is a good indication that her trials and tribulations are not life-threatening, or completely debilitating to say the least. Her last song submission of note, the effervescent "Song 32" was issued in April. Here's to hoping her time away from the concert grind will be restorative, and altogether well-spent.