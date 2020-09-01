NoCap Unleashes His Latest Single "Mistake"

Something says that NoCap is here for the long haul. Over the past two years, he's made a great case with the slew of projects he's released as to why he's the next-up out of the South. Though he's landed a few major co-signs and collaborations, he's shown a wide range and depth, along with a relentless hustle. He's just a bit over a month removed from Steel Human and he still has more heat in the stash.

This week, NoCap graced fans with the release of his latest single, "Mistake." Bringing cold melodies to emphasize his pain, NoCap declares that he won't be going out "like 'Pac or John F. Kennedy." There are moments where NoCap reflects on violence and betrayal but for the most part, he details this newfound way of life he lives as a rapper; one that leads him to have threesomes by mistake, apparently.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

If I didn't find my way in rap, guess I would've took the dope route

You weren't thuggin' in my circle, when a nigga was wearin' Reeboks

I'ma shit on all these niggas, I got different color money

Like NoCap a damn peacock

Them birds shoot soon as he peak out