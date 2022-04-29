NoCap Taps Kodak Black, NBA Youngboy & More For "Mr Crawford"

NoCap is riding high these days after flooding the streets with numerous singles. The rapper returned on Friday morning with the release of his latest body of work, Mr Crawford. The 21-song project is even more personal than some of his previous efforts, while diving deeper into the pain-riddled melodies that he's known for.

For the most part, the album is largely handled by NoCap. However, he does bring a few collaborators to the tracklist like Kodak Black who appears on the previously released single, "Save The Day." The Never Broke Again head honcho NBA Youngboy also joins NoCap for "Flags To The Sky." Internet Money appears on the tracklist for "Ocean Gold."

Check out NoCap's new album below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.