NoCap Stays Consistent On New Single "Fortune Teller"

Mobile, Alabama-raised rapper NoCap remains one of hip-hop's unsung heroes, coming through with the release of his new single and video, "Fortune Teller."

The Never Broke Again-affiliated rapper has had difficulty staying out of trouble with the law for much of his career but the Backend End isn't letting his legal issues get the best of him. He's focusing all of his energy on his written rhymes. Well known for his use of clever wordplay in his music, NoCap is back with his latest single, "Fortune Teller." The record was released alongside a new music video, directed by Rich Porter.

The Never Broke Again crew was active today, as NBA YoungBoy also released his new mixtape, Colors, which features Quando Rondo.

Check out NoCap's new single below and let us know what you think. Stay tuned for his upcoming project, Mr. Crawford.





Quotable Lyrics:

She don't want Burberry, say she want Celine

My n***as the reason detectives on the crime scene

Is you gone come outside or you gone hide when it's pressure?

I don't need a stylist, hundred thousand in my dresser