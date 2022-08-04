NoCap Shares New Song "Nothing's Changing"

NoCap remains one of the most prolific rappers of his generation. Though he's continued to remain lowkey, his musical output has helped him procure a dedicated fanbase who continue to anticipate his every move.

This week, the rapper blessed fans with his latest record, "Nothing's Changing" featuring a new self-directed video. NoCap dives into his vulnerability even further, detailing the trauma he faces and the pain that he continues to deal with.

NoCap's continued to bless fans with new music following the release of his 21-song album, Mr Crawford, which arrived in late April. Hopefully, the latest slew of releases is an indication that a new album will follow soon.

Check out the latest from NoCap below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

They don't know what I put in

They ain't seen half of the work

I see the J's through my lens

I seen the laugh when it hurts

