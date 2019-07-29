NoCap Returns With "War Zone" Track

The newest class of rapper resorting to melodic and auto tune-laced deliveries of the streets' tales is experiencing a noticeable uptick in recent times with torchbearers carrying on the trend set forth by the likes of Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan and refined by talents that include Lil Durk and Lil Baby for example.

It's a dynamic that certainly boasts its fair share of moving parts and the latest emcee to take such an approach at crafting new sounds is Mobile, Alabama's NoCap and he now returns to add to his burgeoning catalog with "War Zone."

The smooth new track is an easy listen laced in pain as NoCap relays his truth. Get into the new selection below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tried to keep ’em all happy it was getting hard

I really got some mob ties and I can’t even draw

Don’t judge you better get to know me

She like the San Antan but she don’t know Ginobili