mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NoCap Returns With "War Zone" Track

NoCap -  War Zone

By
  July 28, 2019 23:58
  60 Views
War Zone
not feeling it
Audience rating 25 %(1)
HOTTTTT
Editors rating
NoCap shares a new song.

The newest class of rapper resorting to melodic and auto tune-laced deliveries of the streets' tales is experiencing a noticeable uptick in recent times with torchbearers carrying on the trend set forth by the likes of Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan and refined by talents that include Lil Durk and Lil Baby for example.

It's a dynamic that certainly boasts its fair share of moving parts and the latest emcee to take such an approach at crafting new sounds is Mobile, Alabama's NoCap and he now returns to add to his burgeoning catalog with "War Zone."

The smooth new track is an easy listen laced in pain as NoCap relays his truth. Get into the new selection below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tried to keep ’em all happy it was getting hard
I really got some mob ties and I can’t even draw
Don’t judge you better get to know me
She like the San Antan but she don’t know Ginobili

NoCap warzone mobile Songs alabama
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NoCap Returns With "War Zone" Track
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject
HotNewHipHop

NEWS

TOP100

SONGS
MIXTAPES