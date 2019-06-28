mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NoCap Returns With New Track "FreeStyle"

Aron A.
June 27, 2019 20:59
160 Views
10
1
CoverCover

FreeStyle
NoCap

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

NoCap returns with a brand new banger.


NoCap is one of Alabama's latest stars in the making. The rapper's been making noise for himself, and recently earned a spot on our top 20 rappers under 20 list that highlights young emerging talent. He's well on his way to doing big things, especially with the backing of Lil Baby. The two collaborated on Street Gossip and since then, NoCap has been making waves in his own right without having to rely on Lil Baby's platform. It's been nearly a month since he released The Backend Child, and now, he returns with a loose one-off track for his fans.

NoCap blessed his fans with his new song for "FreeStyle" earlier this week. The rapper's latest track finds him reflecting on his come-up in the streets. It's a short effort that runs for under two minutes.

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Didn't buy Joe no Fabreeze, he keep saying he gon' spray it
Opps should've been in the league, 'cause they got bands on they head
It's wrong but who am I to blame?
You do your drugs around me, don't ever be ashamed

NoCap
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  160
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
NoCap new single new track the backend child
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NoCap Returns With New Track "FreeStyle"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject