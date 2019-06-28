NoCap Returns With New Track "FreeStyle"

NoCap is one of Alabama's latest stars in the making. The rapper's been making noise for himself, and recently earned a spot on our top 20 rappers under 20 list that highlights young emerging talent. He's well on his way to doing big things, especially with the backing of Lil Baby. The two collaborated on Street Gossip and since then, NoCap has been making waves in his own right without having to rely on Lil Baby's platform. It's been nearly a month since he released The Backend Child, and now, he returns with a loose one-off track for his fans.

NoCap blessed his fans with his new song for "FreeStyle" earlier this week. The rapper's latest track finds him reflecting on his come-up in the streets. It's a short effort that runs for under two minutes.

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Didn't buy Joe no Fabreeze, he keep saying he gon' spray it

Opps should've been in the league, 'cause they got bands on they head

It's wrong but who am I to blame?

You do your drugs around me, don't ever be ashamed