NoCap Returns With New Single "Vaccine"

Mobile, Alabama-based rapper NoCap has not been dealt an easy hand. The 22-year-old rapper, who is affiliated with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has been in and out of jail for the last few years as he attempts to launch his superstar music career. Every time he seems to gain some traction though, things go south for him. Hopefully, his upcoming stretch can cement him as one of the most skilled storytellers in hip-hop.

The extremely talented young man was released from jail last month and his new music video for "Vaccine," which was released just a couple of days ago, has already nearly reached a million views, speaking to how accessible NoCap's music is. Despite not being uploaded to streaming services yet, "Vaccine" looks to be one of his recent hits, and it should be arriving more widely in a matter of time.

Check out the video below. What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

We give that n***a shots just like Johnson & Johnson

I rock Heron Preston 'cause n***a I'm a junky

I know it’s hard to tell but I was broke before, I promise

All that free time got ’em lying but I’m too busy being honest