NoCap Releases New Album "Steel Human" With Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, & More

Alabama rapper NoCap hasn't had an easy go of things throughout the last few years. He's been in and out of jail and, somehow, he still finds time to release complete bodies of work. That speaks to his work ethic. The time that NoCap does have as a free man, he uses to create as much music as he can to continue blessing his fans.

He recently put together his latest album, Steel Human, releasing it last night and providing his unique blend of soulful melodies and tales from the street within it.

The new album features Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Jacquees, and Boosie Badazz. If you're new to NoCap, check out our list of his most essential songs so far. Enjoy the new project and let us know your thoughts!

Tracklist:

1. Steel Human Intro

2. Overtime

3. Instagram Models

4. Rich Criminals (feat. DaBaby)

5. Radar

6. Gangsta Cryin (feat. Boosie Badazz)

7. By Tonight

8. Count A Million (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

9. Wait Your Turn

10. Jail Time

11. Spinal Chords (feat. Jacquees)

12. Moose Sayin

13. Lean On Me

14. Ghana

15. Surgery

16. First Day Out