NoCap Only Wants "200 Or Better" For His Cars In New Single

Alabama native NoCap has had a busy year despite not releasing a project this year. Since being released from prison in late July, NoCap attacked the late summer and fall with a vengeance, establishing a solid rhythm by dropping single after single without hesitation. He also participated in he and NBA YoungBoy's label Never Broke Again's mid-November compilation album for two solo tracks.

This week, NoCap's new single "200 Or Better" is a YouTube exclusive that he dedicates to explaining his preferences when it comes to cars. "200 Or Better" is produced by Al Geno, who has built his career providing beats for NoCap, as well as Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez and Yung Bleu.

The aggressive claps on the beat coincide with NoCap's bars nicely, as he sandwiches his singular verse with two renditions of the hook where he discusses overcoming the struggles in his life.

Within the verse, NoCap raps about his beloved Lambo and how he gets better and better with each new song. NoCap is ending the year strongly, as 2021 is his first without an album since before 2018.

Check out "200 Or Better" by NoCap below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna put that Lamb' on some Forgis

Forty on Draco lawyer

I talk for the hurt mom, and son thuggin' with pÐµndin' charges

Only thing on his mind, he catch his opp, he gon' do him dirty

Who prolly ain't gon' lÐµarn until the judge try to give him thirty