NoCap Numbs The Pain On "Dismiss You"

One of 2020's most underrated stars has to be NoCap. The Alabama rapper topped his 2019 run with the release of Steel Human but even then, he made sure that fans were constantly up to date with new music. His YouTube page remains a gold mine for loose singles, even if they are quietly released.

This weekend, he returned with his first drop of 2020 with "Dismiss You." The latest from the Mobile, AL rapper details paranoia and trauma from the constant death and violence that he faces, as well as the paranoia that continues to linger as he attains success. It's a short record that runs a little under minutes but it has us excited for what NoCap has up his sleeve for the remainder of the year.

Quotable Lyrics

It's hard to catch up with you rappers

So we kill who close to you

Left me for dead, I ran it up

N***a, what I'm 'posed to do?

Could've got rich off of drug dealin'

I just chose the booth