mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NoCap Numbs The Pain On "Dismiss You"

Aron A.
February 08, 2021 13:49
155 Views
01
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Dismiss You
NoCap

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

NoCap releases his latest single, "Dismiss You."


One of 2020's most underrated stars has to be NoCap. The Alabama rapper topped his 2019 run with the release of Steel Human but even then, he made sure that fans were constantly up to date with new music. His YouTube page remains a gold mine for loose singles, even if they are quietly released.

This weekend, he returned with his first drop of 2020 with "Dismiss You." The latest from the Mobile, AL rapper details paranoia and trauma from the constant death and violence that he faces, as well as the paranoia that continues to linger as he attains success. It's a short record that runs a little under minutes but it has us excited for what NoCap has up his sleeve for the remainder of the year.

Quotable Lyrics
It's hard to catch up with you rappers
So we kill who close to you
Left me for dead, I ran it up
N***a, what I'm 'posed to do?
Could've got rich off of drug dealin'
I just chose the booth

NoCap
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  155
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
NoCap
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NoCap Numbs The Pain On "Dismiss You"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject