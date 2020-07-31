NoCap Is Back With A New Video For "So Lost/No Promises"

NoCap is one of the better new-school rappers with his pen. He manages to get across so much emotion in his music. As evidenced by his latest releases, the Alabama-based artist is coming back with a vengeance, dropping several new songs and videos as he swerves in and out of legal trouble.

Having been in jail for much of the last year, NoCap wants to make the most of his time on the outside, dropping the new joint video for "So Lost/No Promises."

The first of the two, "So Lost," is a pretty relatable song. The Backend Child sings to anybody who feels like they've got little to no hope in what they're doing on the daily, switching up but keeping the same tone on "No Promises."

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't put your trust in them n***as, gotta watch your partners

Momma said "watch the way you move, you gotta think smarter"

I tell her "I'm a street n***a," she said "You a artist"

I try to run away from pain, I just can't afford it