NoCap Drops Off His Latest Single "Unwanted Lifestyle"

NoCap is clearly not holding back. After coming out of prison earlier this year, the rapper returned to the fold immediately. While his team was holding it down while he was away, he's been coming through with a ton of new music in recent weeks. Last week, he dropped off "Sun Up To Sun Down," and now, he's returned with his latest offering, "Unwanted Lifestyle." He captures melancholy on his new record as he details the highs and lows of the newfound fame. His soulful melodies shine as they sit atop a clean guitar progression, allowing Cap to let his emotions speak on the record.

The string of singles from NoCap comes just as NBA Youngboy gears up to release the upcoming Never Broke Again compilation tape.

Quotable Lyrics

When they turn the lights off, all of a sudden I'm hitting now

Got rich and now I'm at my dangerousest

Window, I be hanging out, I love how that chopper sound

Sometimes I forget I'm famous

