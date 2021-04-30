NoCap Details His Struggles On Pop-Rap Crossover "On Purpose"

Over the past few years, Alabama rapper NoCap has been one of the most promising rising artists from the southern region of the United States. However, like his frequent collaborator and Never Broke Again head honcho NBA YoungBoy, NoCap has faced his fair share of legal issues. That being said, the Alabama artist's progression as an artist hasn't been altogether halted, as he has appeared on the NBA compilation tape Never Broke Again Vol. 1: Ain’t 2 Long and released the stacked 2020 project Steel Human.

Unfortunately, NoCap is once again behind bars for an indefinite time period. In a January Instagram post, the Never Broke Again affiliate reassured fans that he would be home soon, and while fans continue to wait for his release, NoCap has treated them with an intriguing new single.

"On Purpose" finds the Backend Child deliberating on his personal struggles while simultaneously experimenting with a daring pop-rap crossover sound. With a runtime of 3 minutes and 19 seconds, NoCap's latest single is a catchy new offering that, upon first listen, appears to have immense replay value.

Give the Alabama artist's latest single, "On Purpose," a listen below. Free NoCap!

Quotable Lyrics

Lately I'm up fighting demons that don't exist

I'm tryna run through your mind and soul

Something be telling me I made it valid

So I went brown mink coat

Sometimes your scars is way too big for the Band-Aids they give