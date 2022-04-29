mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NoCap & NBA YoungBoy Put Their "Flags To The Sky"

Hayley Hynes
April 29, 2022 13:58
Flags To The Sky
NoCap Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

NoCap's "Mr. Crawford" album also includes appearances from Kodak Black and Internet Money.


This week has seen the arrival of a handful of new projects from names like Future, Kehlani, Action Bronson, Money Man, Wale, and 23-year-old NoCap, who dropped off a 21-track album called Mr. Crawford that boasts features from Internet Money and Kodak Black.

Another star who assisted the Alabama native with his record is YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who appears on the second last title, "Flags To The Sky," which comes in at just under two and a half minutes long.  

"Too many n*ggas died on that same block, I'm standin' / My head up to the sky while my roof panoramic / I be wantin' to talk to God, soon as He call, I don't answer / I got real-life problems, I'm tryna stay up off them cameras," NoCap reflects to listeners on his verse.

Have you streamed Mr. Crawford yet? Let us know what your initial thoughts are in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later to hear more new releases from your favourite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Too many n*ggas died on that same block, I'm standin'
My head up to the sky while my roof panoramic
I be wantin' to talk to God, soon as He call, I don't answer
I got real-life problems, I'm tryna stay up off them cameras

