NoCap & DaBaby Are "Rich Criminals" On New Song

NoCap might not have the easiest legal situation right now, spending the last couple of years in different correctional facilities. He's making sure that, when he is a free man though, he stays locked in the studio to provide for himself and his family.

The Alabama rapper released his new album Steel Human this week, which features appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Jacquees, Boosie Badazz, and more. DaBaby pops up on "Rich Criminals," which we're highlighting today.

The song was produced by Al Geno, one of NoCap's preferred beatmakers. In his first verse, Cap reminds us all why he's one of the best with the pen, jotting down some notable similes and metaphors and delivering them with his soulful melodies.

DaBaby comes to NoCap's world on this one, relying on his own sharp delivery to stand-out.

Listen to the new song below and check out NoCap's new album Steel Human here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't talking Lohan, these designers lenses

Started balling, bought a .223 like Michael Jordan

I was thirteen, bought a rocket, felt like James Harden

Who the fuck let you n***as in? This a gangster party