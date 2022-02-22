Noah Slides In With "Fleeze" From His Upcoming Album

On Monday, February 21st, "Winna" rapper Noah dropped off a new track called "Fleeze," which finds him dropping off clever bars on the second single from his forthcoming album.

"Second single from my album, 'Fleeze' out now!!" Noah wrote in a recent Instagram post while promoting the three-minute and 19-second-long title, which follows last month's "Moving Different," the project's first sneak peek.

"She ran me that top in the Honda / I brought her the Ye on my DONDA / I started my day in the sauna / I called all my plays by the sundown," Noah raps on the first verse, consistently spitting over the rest of the beat.

As Noah's album release date approaches, let us know below what you hope to see from the up-and-coming rapper in the future, and check back in with HNHH later to stream more new music from all your favourite hip hop and R&B artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

She ran me that top in the Honda

I brought her the Ye on my DONDA

I started my day in the sauna

I called all my plays by the sundown