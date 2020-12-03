Fans think that Noah Cyrus just threw major shade at Candace Owens for the comments she made about Harry Styles earlier this month. Owens, a known right-wing pundit, addressed Harry Styles' Vogue cover on November 14, tweeting: "There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men." Expectedly, the response to this statement was deeply divided.

Styles responded to Owens' slander with a photo of himself eating a banana, captioned: "Bring back manly men."

Unfortunately, the debate did not end there. Celebrities have been rushing to Styles' defence ever since, including Noah Cyrus, who may have just indirectly called Owens a "nappy a** heaux" — adding fuel to the fire and raising an entirely different issue.

Cyrus shared a now-deleted photo of Styles' Vogue cover to her Instagram story with the caption, "He wears this dress better than any of u nappy a** heauxz." Her controversial comment was immediately met with backlash and accusations of racism, to which she quickly issued an apology for.

"I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry. I will never use it again," she wrote. "Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so sorry."



Noah Cyrus via Instagram