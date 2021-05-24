It was a massive evening for Drake and the OVO team as the rapper was dubbed Billboard's Artist Of The Decade. In the last decade, Drake has churned out hit records like no other artists in any genre and continues to be a dominant force. His acceptance speech was short but memorable since Adonis made a cameo, bursting into tears as his dad dedicated the award to him.



The rapper was surrounded by the family and friends that he came up with. OVO members surrounded the stage as Drake and Adonis stood at the microphone to accept the award. Noah "40" Shebib, a key contributor to Drake's success as a musician, was also on stage with Drizzy but he took to Instagram where he penned a heartfelt message to his collaborator and musical partner. 40 shared a photo of Drake taken on Jan. 5th, 2010, reflecting on a pivotal moment in there careers.

"I knew then with out any doubt or hesitation that this was his and our path. Greatness is rare and when your lucky enough to see it or even be a part of this greatness it will change your perspective on life forever. The phrase anything is possible suddenly takes on a new meaning," he wrote. "Congratulations to my brother for wining Artist of the Decade at the Billboard awards. No one in this world is more deserving of this honour. It devastates me I wasn’t there to celebrate this moment. But better times are a head of us. And I’ll be there in ten for the next one."

