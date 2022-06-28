NO1-NOAH Shares Visual To Summer Walker-Assisted "Bonjour"

Fresh off their appearances during BET Awards Weekend, Walker and her Ghetto Earth Records artist return with a new music video.

Hip Hop and R&B circles have been clamoring for more of NO1-NOAH ever since he solidified a record deal with Summer Walker's Ghetto Earth Records. He would officially become the chart-topping songbird's very first signee, and it is obvious what Walker saw in NOAH as an artist. His addition to the ever-evolving contemporary R&B culture has received a warm welcome and as his fanbase increases with each new release, music lovers are excited to hear much more from the rising artist.

Back in April, NOAH shared his praised EP You Should Come Over, and today (June 28), he returned with the visual one of the project's standout tracks—the Summer Walker-assisted single, "Bonjour." His smooth cadence blends effortlessly with Walker's honeyed vocals, and the pair of entertainers even joined together on stage during the A Hot Summer Night in L.A. concert during BET Awards Weekend as they performed the favorite.

Anticipate much more from NO1-NOAH and stay locked in as we keep you updated. For now, watch the visual to "Bonjour" and let us know your thoughts.