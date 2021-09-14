NO1-NOAH Drops Sexy New Single "Bounce"

If you were looking for a track to help let somebody know how you get down, look no further than NO1-NOAH's "Bounce"

NO1-NOAH, one of last year's Billboard Top 15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch, as well as Summer Walker's first signee, gets right to it on this record. Turning up with his friends at the house, at the liquor store and in the streets, NOAH skates over an instrumental as bouncy as the track title and surrounds it with a hypnotic hook ("Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce"). NOAH is explicit in what's going down the second he hits the bedroom. Sparing no detail, NOAH lets listeners know the type of lover he is and much like Summer Walker, isn't shy about his intentions with any of his lyrics.

Stream "Bounce" below and keep an eye out for NO1-NOAH's upcoming EP You Should Come Over.

Quotable Lyrics

If you do it for me right I'll do it better than you did

Make it bussin' / Make it lovin'

Make you really want a kid