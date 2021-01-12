NO1-NOAH Delivers Smooth New Single "Ridin For My Love"

Astoria, New York's own NO1-NOAH has officially slid through to deliver his first new single of the year, the smooth and atmospheric "Ridin For My Love." The recent addition to Summer Walker's Ghetto Earth record imprint has once again showcased what he's all about with this one, a track that wastes little time in establishing a wistful tone before the vocals even kick in. "Make two days feel like a week," he sings, in his opening lines. "Make a whole week feel like a year / told her she could leave but she still here / said she stayed around to make things clear."

The plot proceeds to thicken as an old flame enters the picture with some unexpected news, forcing NO1 to grapple with the consequences of his actions. "Old thing calling me and telling me she holding one, I know that she want to keep it, she know that's the golden one." It's a complicated scenario, though it does have the added benefit of bringing NOAH to interesting and honest creative places. Check it out for yourself now, and be sure to keep an eye out for the Ghetto Earth signee's upcoming project.

