One of the many film productions delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, 007 movie No Time to Die will finally be released this fall.

Fans of the superspy movie franchise have been sent abuzz upon the release of the second trailer for the film, which features all of the action-packed, adrenaline-pumping scenes the timeless series is so famous for.

Initially intended for release last April, the final Bond flick featuring actor Daniel Craig as agent 007 is set to hit U.S. theaters on November 20th. Although the pandemic is ongoing, theaters have begun slowly opening with newly-imposed health measures to ensure safe movie viewing for guests.

The film also stars Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. The movie will also be debuting a new theme song for James Bond by Billie Eilish.

The longevity of the series is an ode to the devotion of those involved in the production to their craft, as well as the strength of the fan base.

Will you be checking out No Time To Die in theaters?

[via]