Rapper Bankroll Fresh was shot and killed on March 4th, 2016, after an altercation involving one of his childhood friends, fellow rapper No Plug, occurred at Atlanta’s Street Execs Studios. Months after Fresh's death, Plug admitted to his involvement in the murder, but claimed that it was self-defense and that Fresh actually fired the first shots. Neither he nor any of his entourage present were charged for the shooting.

Plug brought the whole incident to mind recently when he posted a photo on Sunday of himself standing in front of a car at a gas station with the caption, "Last N*gga Tried Me Made Da T.V." The lyric comes from Plug's "1st Day Out" track, which he dropped not too long after Fresh's passing. It seems that Plug is alluding to murdering Fresh by bringing up this lyric that's several years old, due to the notion that, after he "tried" Plug by shooting first, Fresh wound up on TV as news of his death spread. Some angry Fresh fans flooded the comments with their outrage at Plug's audacity. One commented "Been Told You You Got Lucky," another said, "REST UP BANKROLL FRESH IAN FORGET ABOUT YOU SHORTY👌🏽," and yet another commenter asserted, "He was a way better rapper than u too u talentless goof."