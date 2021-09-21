No Limit's Mac Drops Off His First Post-Prison Single "21 Summers"

The campaign for Mac's release from prison was going strong this year. The No Limit rapper was serving a 21-year sentence for the murder of a teenage fan, though he maintained his innocence throughout his imprisonment. Though it's been roughly two decades since he's been able to record new music, he came back with a heartfelt first day out offering titled, "21 Summers." Over warm, nostalgic Southern production, the rapper opens up the record dedicating it to the people he was locked up with. He uses the track to share his thoughts on finally being freed from prison and extends a thank you to all of them people that held him down during that time.

Check out No Limit's Mac new record, "21 Summers" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I finally got some sleep last night

Layin' next to a very glad wife

And it felt good to hold her as a free man

Without having to dodge the free man

