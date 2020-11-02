NLE Choppa's New Direction Is On Full Display In "Love Tonight"

NLE Choppa is one of the biggest young artists out right now and he mostly made his name from hard-hitting and aggressive songs with some fairly violent lyrics. Over the past few months, however, NLE has been telling his fans that he is changing before their eyes and that from here on out, he will be making more positive content. Yesterday, NLE dropped his new project called From Dark To Light and it's clear he is making good on his promise.

One of the songs that display this is the track "Love Tonight" which sees NLE essentially writing a love letter to a woman as he tries to woo her. The production on the song gives off a more friendly vibe, all while NLE renounces some of the actions of his past.

Quotable Lyrics:

I want some vibes, I want some love tonight

I wanna get high, roll the drugs tight

I'm lookin' for a wife just board the flight

Ignore the hype, I'm really nice, I might just be ya type