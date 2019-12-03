The beef between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NLE Choppa is bubbling slowly again after the latter's ex-girlfriend switched sides and claimed YB as one of the greatest of all time. 17-year-old Memphis rapper NLE Choppa has been compared time and time again to NBA YoungBoy, speaking out about the star this summer. "Bitch u sound dumb ash," said Choppa to a fan comparing him to YB. "I'm half Jamaican and don dada is a Jamaican slang/term shut yo dumb ass up yall mfers think youngboy started everything so if younoy tryna be Jamaican fytb." Despite making his way out of the troubled star's shadow, Choppa is still finding reminders of YoungBoy in his life.



His ex-girlfriend is claiming to no longer be dating rappers after their break-up but she's still a heavy hip-hop head. It turns out that her loyalty and allegiance to Choppa runs thin too because, on her social media accounts, she posted a photo of his semi-rival and told the world just how much she appreciates him. "The real [goat emoji]," wrote the woman on Instagram, sharing a pic of YoungBoy hiding his face with a stack of cash.

You hate to see people switch up like this. NLE Choppa is striving though, successfully dropping a number of follow-up singles to his hit "Shotta Flow." Who are you rocking with? Choppa or YoungBoy?