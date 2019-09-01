Memphis rapper, NLE Choppa, took quite the spill recently. Yesterday, he took to Instagram to post a fan-recorded video of himself falling off the stage, nearing crashing into the fans. For such a drastic looking fall, Choppa made it out alright. He jumped right back up and kept the performance going.

Choppa captioned his reposting of the video, “When You Step Bacc Up And Shoot Yo Thunder Then They Start Shooting Bacc 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Mane Fucc This Big Ass Boot. GET SHOTTA FLOW 3 TO 30 MILLION LINK IN MY BIO 🖤 #NLE💔” and was met with much love from his fans. “keep up the good shit homie. Shotta flow three is a banger.☠️ You dangerous,” one commenter wrote.

NLE Choppa might want to slow it down for his own safety. As you can see in the video, he was already wearing a medical boot before the fall. The young rapper is only sixteen years old and might just have a long and fruitful career ahead of himself. He recently spoke to XXL about his rising popularity saying, “"I don't even realize how big I am. I went to the mall just by myself. [I] told my dad, just stay out there, I'm finna go get something really fast. I'm walking, taking hella pictures. They like man why you in the mall like that? [I'm] like, why not?"