For over a year, NLE Choppa has tried to educate people on how to live a healthy and spiritual life. The Memphis native has created herbs he's claimed will cure diseases, started his own vegan food truck, and came up with a way for women to get BBLs naturally. While he's done all of this with serious intentions, social media users have yet to take him seriously-- but that hasn't stopped him from voicing his opinion.

Earlier this week, he took to Twitter and gave men a bit of advice. "It’s important for men to go celibate. When the genitals act as if it has a [mind] of its own that’s a problem. You must be able to have self control over your second head. That’s true discipline," he shared with his 1.5 million followers.

Some people agreed with the 19-year-old's statements, but others reminded him of the recent remarks he's made on the platform. Just last week, the rapper claimed that men having sex with multiple people isn't a bad thing. "By nature, men are going to cheat it's literally in our DNA to," he tweeted. He backed up his statement by claiming that because men are meant to procreate, being unfaithful doesn't mean they don't love you-- it's just what they're "designed to do."

NLE, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, was also trending because of the statements he made regarding his girlfriend. He admitted that he has put his tongue on her armpits as well as in her ears during intercourse.

